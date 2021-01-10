Kyrgyzstan awaits Russian permit for deliveries of Sputnik V vaccine, Health Minister says

BISHKEK, January 10. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan, having submitted a request to obtain the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, awaits a permit from Russian authorities to deliver it to the republic, Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told TASS on Sunday.

"We sent a letter signed by acting President Mamytov to Russian President Vladimir Putin," the minister noted, adding that he discussed this issue with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Murashko.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz Health Minister reported that in the near future the Central Asian republic intends to send to Russia a request for 500,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Additionally, according to him, the sides consider a possibility of producing the Russian vaccine in Kyrgyzstan.

The situation in Kyrgyzstan with the population of almost 6.5 mln aggravated at the end of June when the healthcare workers began to register about 700 cases of the coronavirus daily. In July this value for several days in a row has been from 900 to 1,000 cases over 24 hours. The emergency situation regime declared in the country in March due to the pandemic remains in effect. According to the latest data, the total number of coronavirus patients comes to 82,138 (about 1.3% of population). Since the beginning of the spread of the infection of the country, 1,367 people died due to complications caused by the coronavirus, 77,751 patients have recovered.