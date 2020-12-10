Baku, Ankara should form new cooperation platform in region, says Azerbaijani leader

BAKU, December 10. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Turkey should create a new multilateral cooperation platform in the region after hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh ended, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told a briefing in Baku Thursday following talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are ready for the post-war period. We should form a new platform of cooperation in the region. It can be a multilateral platform. All countries in the region who will participate in it can only befit from it," he told the briefing.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.