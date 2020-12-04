Moldova’s incumbent president says current parliament has exhausted itself

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Moldova’s incumbent President Igor Dodon said on Friday he thinks the current parliament has exhausted itself and early elections are badly needed.

"I think this parliament has exhausted itself. In any case, early parliamentary elections are needed and should organize them in 2021. I am sure they will be held. When? If the procedure is launched in December, the earliest date for the elections will be in May," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Runoff presidential elections were held in Moldova on November 15. Sandu won the polls. Results of the voting are yet to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court on November 10. Dodon’s office term expires on December 23 and it is planned to inaugurate Sandu on the following day.

The ruling majority of the Party of Socialists and the Democratic Party in the Moldovan parliament broke down ahead of the presidential elections and Dodon called for early parliamentary polls in May or June next year but insisted legal procedures be observed when dissolving the parliament. Sandu, in turn, insists the parliament be dissolved immediately and has called on her supporters to organize protests in support of this demand on Sunday.