Armenia felt Russia's support during the war in Karabakh, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said that Armenia felt Russia’s support during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. A fragment of the meeting between Pashinyan and Shoigu was published on the website of the Armenian Prime Minister.

"I would like to note that during the war, we have always felt the support of the Russian Federation, the President, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, your personal support, and I want to thank you for that," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan expressed confidence that in the near future, ties between Armenia and Russia will deepen and "cooperation will be closer and more strategic."

On Saturday, an intergovernmental delegation from Russia arrived in Yerevan, which includes Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would send a delegation to Azerbaijan and Armenia, consisting of the heads of a number of ministries and departments. The Russian leader stressed that the delegation’s task would be to consider the most pressing issues of the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, including humanitarian issues.