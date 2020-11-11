US Department of State reminds other countries elections vote count still in progress

NEW YORK, November 11. /TASS/. The US Department of State reminded leaders of other countries that the vote count for the US presidential election has not yet been completed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

"We’re reminding everyone that all the votes haven’t been counted. We need to make sure the legal process is fully complied with, and thet America will do what it does best. We’ll have a leader in the White House on noon on January 20th, and we’ll continue to execute American foreign policy. It’s what President Trump wants to make sure that our entire team does all the way through, every day. It’s what we’re focused on," Pompeo said.

"If they are just saying hi, I suppose that is not too terribly difficult," Pompeo told Fox News about the leaders of other countries speaking to Biden, "But make no mistake about it, we have one president, one secretary of state, one national security team at a time. It's appropriate that it be that way," he continued.

Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.