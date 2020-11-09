Macron to host conference on fighting terrorism on November 10

PARIS, November 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron will host a video conference on fighting terrorism on November 10, the Elysee Palace said on Monday, adding that the event would be aimed at developing a joint European response to the threat of terrorism.

According to the French presidential office, the conference will involve German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. A news conference is expected to take place afterwards.

Macron will also hold a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the Elysee Palace added.

The DPA news agency reported earlier, citing participants in the meeting of the Christian Democratic Union’s presidium, that Merkel, Macron, Kurz and senior EU officials would discuss ways to boost the fight against Islamic terrorism. The issue will also become the focus of a meeting of the EU interior ministers on November 13 and will be included in the agenda of an EU summit set to take place on November 19.

Terrorist attacks in Europe

In Vienna on November 2, a string of shootings broke out at six locations, among them the site where the central synagogue is situated. Four people were killed and 22 were wounded. The attacker, a supporter of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) was shot by the police. The Austrian authorities labelled the attack an act of terrorism. A series of terrorist attacks earlier took place in France.