Coronavirus found on cargo from three Russian ships in China

SHANGHAI, October 28. /TASS/. Sanitary services of China’s eastern province of Shandong detected coronavirus on packages of frozen seafood from three Russian and one Dutch reefer ships, China’s main customs directorate said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the Chinese authority, testing revealed the presence of coronavirus nucleic acid on several packages of imported frozen food.

In line with Chinese regulations, import declarations for cargo delivered by Russian vessels Proekt-1Gela LTD, Darlallcsevnaush Flot and Guldran Gursaami LTD, and Dutch ship Daalimpex Harlingen BV, will not be received all over the country for a period of one week, starting October 28.

About two weeks ago, a local outbreak of COVID-19 was registered in the city of Qingdao, Shandong province, after the discovery of several asymptomatic carriers of the virus. On October 20, city authorities ordered all imported frozen food be tested for novel coronavirus because live virus was detected on a package of frozen fish several days before the outbreak.