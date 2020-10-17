Situation on line of contact in Karabakh is calm - Armenian Defense Ministry

TASS, October 18. The situation on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh is calm after the humanitarian ceasefire came into force at midnight local time on October 18, press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan says on Sunday.

"The situation on the line of contact is calm. The humanitarian ceasefire has already come into force," Stepanyan wrote in her Telegram channel.

On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18.