Over 40 Azerbaijani civilians killed since start of Nagorno-Karabakh escalation, Baku says

BAKU, October 11. /TASS/. A total of 41 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 205 others were wounded since the start of escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on Sunday.

"During the shelling from Armenia’s side in the Azerbaijani settlements since September 27 until October 11, 41 civilians were killed and 205 people were wounded," according to the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

Some 1,165 private houses, 57 apartment buildings and 146 civilian facilities were damaged, the statement said.