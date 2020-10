Kyrgyz leader orders state of emergency in Bishkek until October 21

BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. Candidate for the post of Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Tilek Toktogaziev was wounded on Friday at a rally on Bishkek’s central Ala-Too Square and is currently unconscious in hospital, Elvira Surabaldieva, a lawmaker from the Ata-Meken political party wrote in a Twitter post.

"Tilek is unconscious in hospital," she wrote.