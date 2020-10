BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. Military equipment and troops have begun to arrive in the Kyrgyz capital, a TASS correspondent reported from the site. Convoys of military trucks with servicemen were spotted on Friday in southern and western parts of Bishkek.

Earlier on Friday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov issued a decree declaring the state of emergency in the capital. It will become effective at 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).