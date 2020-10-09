Russia’s UN envoy urges to prevent rise of terrorism amid political crisis in Mali

UNITED NATIONS, October 9. /TASS/. Terrorist groups active in Mali can benefit from the current period of political instability in the country, Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council briefing on Mali on Thursday.

"Terrorists, who, judging by their recent attacks, feel increasingly comfortable, must not be given an opportunity to benefit from the current predicaments. Militants' self-made explosive devices hit civilians more and more often, as was the case in September, when a bus and an ambulance were impacted," the Russian diplomat said.

"Especially alarming is the situation in Mopti, which is arena for recurrent attacks on military patrols and convoys," he continued. "Violent inter-ethnic and inter-communal clashes continue in the center of the country. In general, Mali has suffered an increase in assaults and abductions, upsurge of delinquency, racketeering and robberies, growth in the number of human rights violations."

"Security and governance reforms should continue, and the interests of all peoples of the country, especially in its northern territories, must be duly accounted for," Nebenzia added.

On August 18, a coup took place in Mali. The military captured the General Staff, arrested the top officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Shortly thereafter, Keita announced his resignation and dismissed the government and the parliament. The 75 year-old ex-president, flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 5 for medical treatment after suffering a stroke.

On September 21, the Electoral College, established by the military, appointed former Defense Minister Bah Ndao as the president of Mali for the upcoming 18 months. On October 5, the interim president approved the country’s transitional government, where the four key posts are held by the military officials who took part in the coup.