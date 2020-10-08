Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok heavily injured in Shushi, says Armenian Foreign Ministry

STEPANAKERT, October 8. /TASS/. Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok is among the three journalists, injured in the city of Shushi near Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian Foreign Ministry representative told TASS Thursday.

"A total of three people have been injured in Shushi. One, Yuri Kotenok, has been injured severely," the representative said.