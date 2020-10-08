Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok heavily injured in Shushi, says Armenian Foreign Ministry

STEPANAKERT, October 8. /TASS/. Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok is among the three journalists, injured in the city of Shushi near Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian Foreign Ministry representative told TASS Thursday.
"A total of three people have been injured in Shushi. One, Yuri Kotenok, has been injured severely," the representative said.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.