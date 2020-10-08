Several journalists wounded in Shushi shelling in Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 8. /TASS/. Several journalists sustained wounds during the Azerbaijani army’s shelling of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral in the town of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh and the condition of a Russian reporter is serious, Head of the Armenian Government’s Information Center Ovannes Movsisyan wrote on his Facebook on Thursday.

"Several journalists sustained wounds in Shushi. We have received preliminary data from Stepanakert that the condition of the Russian journalist is serious and he is now undergoing surgery," he wrote.