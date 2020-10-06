Kyrgyz protesters release former prime minister from penal colony

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Protesters challenging the outcome of Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary polls on Tuesday released from a penal colony former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, 24.kg news agency reported.

Isakov, who led the government in 2017-2018, walked free from a penal colony in the village of Moldovanovka, near the capital Bishkek, the report said.

The former prime minister had been found guilty of corruption and dismissed from his post upon the parliament’s decision. He was sentenced to 18 years and 15 years in jail as part of two criminal cases.

Earlier, protesters seized the parliament building, which also houses the president’s administration. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev (2011-2017) from the detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

More than 130 people, including police and medical workers, were injured and rushed to hospital after the riots in Bishkek on Monday, according to preliminary data. A police patrol car was set on fire and six ambulance vehicles were damaged.

Protesters took to the streets in downtown Bishkek on Monday morning to challenge the outcome of parliamentary polls. Members of more than 10 political parties, which failed to secure seats in the legislature, took part in the rally. They demanded a rerun election and the cancellation of results. These parties accused the authorities of using an administrative resource and vote buying. The leaders of 12 parties signed a demand that the Central Election Commission cancel the election results.