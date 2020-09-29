Turkish company to build waste incinerators in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Turkey’s Yenigun was selected as the general contractor for construction of three waste incineration plants in the Moscow Region, press service of RT-Invest company says on Tuesday.

"RT-Invest signed an agreement with the winning bidder in the tender for the general contractor’s functions - the Turkish construction corporation Yenigun. The international holding has already started work," the Russian company says.

RT-Invest is currently implementing the project for construction of five waste incinerators (four in the Moscow Region and one in Tatarstan). The total annual capacity of four plants in the Moscow Region will amount to 2.8 mln tonnes of waste per years, making possible to generate about 280 MW of electric power.