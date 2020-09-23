Russians arriving from abroad ordered to self-isolate waiting for results of COVID-19 test

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian nationals who arrive in the country from abroad should self-isolate at home while waiting for results of their PCR tests for coronavirus that they need to do within three days since arrival, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said in a regulation.

"Until results of the laboratory test for COVID-19 through polymerase chain reaction (or PCR tests) are received, [the Russian nationals who have returned home from abroad] should self-isolate at homes," says the document published on Wednesday on the official portal of legal information.

Furthermore, employers are ordered to inform the employees who leave for foreign countries that they would have to self-isolate until the results of PCR tests are ready.

The regulation will come into force on Thursday, September 24.