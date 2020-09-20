US to take measures against Iran, ‘violators’ of UNSC sanctions on nuclear program

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The United States will take measures in coming days against Iran and ‘violators’ of re-imposed, as the US administration believes, sanctions of the UN Security Council under the Iranian nuclear program, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in the statement released on Saturday.

"On August 20, the United States notified the President of the Security Council of Iran’s significant non-performance of its JCPOA commitments. This notification triggered the 30-day process leading to the snapback of previously terminated UN sanctions" that became effective on September 19, the statement says. "This means that starting today, all of the provisions of UNSCRs 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929 that were terminated by UNSCR 2231 are back in effect," according to the statement.

"The United States expects all UN Member States to fully comply with their obligations to implement these measures. In addition to the arms embargo, this includes restrictions such as the ban on Iran engaging in enrichment and reprocessing-related activities, the prohibition on ballistic missile testing and development by Iran, and sanctions on the transfer of nuclear-and missile-related technologies to Iran, among others," Pompeo says.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) developed by Russia, the US, the UK, China, France and Germany with Tehran to overcome the crisis related to the Iran’s nuclear program and initiated then a campaign of ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran.

On September 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Russia and China together with the majority of UNSC member-states do not accept US attempts to dismantle JCPOA.