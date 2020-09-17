OPCW redirects Moscow’s request on Navalny case to Berlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow contacted the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) with regard to the situation surrounding blogger Alexey Navalny but the OPCW said that requests should be sent to Berlin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-1’s 60 Minutes show on Thursday.

"We contacted the OPCW, which, unfortunately, played for time and then said that we needed to contact Berlin," she said. "Berlin in turn, sent us back to the OPCW. It is a vicious cycle, it is illogical and absurd and everyone understands it," the diplomat pointed out.