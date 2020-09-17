Foreign powers seek to start new wave of color revolutions in Asia — Chinese top diplomat

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Some foreign powers seek to launch a new round of color revolutions in Asia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his interview for Xinhua Thursday in the wake of his visit to Russia.

"Recently, the relations between China and its neighboring countries have been developing in a positive direction. At the same time, global instability, increases, the global security faces new challenges and threats. International terror organizations and the ‘three powers of evil’ [terrorism, extremism, separatism] have ramped up its activities in the region," he said.

"Some foreign powers use various pretexts to meddle in the region’s internal affair and even seek to launch a new wave of color revolutions," the top diplomat continued. "A the same time, in a bid to retain the unipolar supremacy, [some foreign powers] come up with all sort of lies, deliberately defame China, Russia and other rapidly developing countries, they exert unjustified pressure, even forcing some countries to choose its allies, seeking to start a new Cold War," Wang Yi said.

According to the foreign minister, "such behavior, which undermines the boundaries of the international relations, does not comply with common interests of the countries of the world," and "such actions will not be approved by the international community and, undoubtedly, will leave an inglorious trace in history."

Wang Yi also noted that "Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia are important neighbors of the Northwestern China."

"China pays a lot of attention to the situation in the region and honestly hopes for a long-term stability, development and prosperity of all countries [of the region]," he concluded.