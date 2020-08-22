Lavrov: US openly agitates Europe not to cooperate with Russia economically

MOSCOW, August 22. / TASS /. The American administration openly calls on their European colleagues not to develop cooperation with Russia in the economic area, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with the Vesti program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Saturday.

"Americans, in principle, are not very shy when they need to promote their economic interests. Diplomatic subtleties, half-hints, half-tones have long been discarded. You mentioned US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, with whom I regularly communicate, the last time the telephone conversation was on August 16. He he was just returning from Europe, where, among other things, he actively campaigned against the European countries, including the countries he visited, to develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation with Russia," Lavrov said.

"For example, in the Czech Republic he insisted in plain text that all plans for the further development of nuclear energy in the Czech Republic should be oriented towards the United States, not Russia," Lavrov added.