MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have destroyed 36 Ukrainian drone control centers and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Dmitry Miskov reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost, including as a result of operations conducted by unmanned systems units, over 315 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, an ammunition supply point, nine Starlink satellite communication stations, 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 36 drone control centers," he said.