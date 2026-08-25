Russia, Vatican maintain trustworthy relations — Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia and the Vatican maintain trustworthy relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after his meeting on Tuesday with Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher.

"I am glad to welcome my colleague back to Moscow. The last time we met here was in November 2021. We noted with satisfaction that, against the background of the fundamental changes in the geopolitical situation that have taken place during this period, relations between the Russian Federation and the Vatican remain trustworthy, friendly and pragmatic," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Gallagher in Moscow.

"We welcome the upcoming meeting between the Secretary of the Holy See and Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations. It is intended to bring fresh momentum to the inter-church dialogue, which we support," Lavrov added.