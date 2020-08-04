Lebanese Kataeb party leader killed in Beirut blast — media

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Secretary-General of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, Nazar Najarian, was killed in massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, Al Arabiya news channel said in a tweet .

Earlier, the TV channel reported that Najarian had received serious injuries and was in grave condition, unconscious.

A powerful explosion rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday. The blast sent a shock wave through residential neighborhoods of the capital city. Facades of several buildings near the port collapsed, residential buildings and offices were damaged. According to updated reports, at least 12 people were killed and hundreds were injured. Fire teams are working in the port, helicopters are used to put out fires.