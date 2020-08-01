Russians detained in Belarus were first from 180-200-strong group, Lukashenko claims

MINSK, August 1. /TASS/. The 33 Russian men apprehended in Belarus were the first from a group of 180-200, who were meant to be deployed to the country to destabilize the situation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday at a meeting with Chairman of the State Security Committee Valery Vakulchik and Chairman of the Investigation Committee Ivan Noskevich.

"Good job to detect that it was the first group. I can see that it was a first group from 180 to 200 people who were meant to be inserted into Belarus. And yet, when I say it, I have read a report, it is accurate information today. And the attempt to hide ‘a trail’ in Russia and allege that they have almost agreed that group’s arrival with us is complete nonsense," BelTA news agency said citing Lukashenko as saying.

President noted that Belarus is ready for cooperation with Russia on the case of the Russian nationals detained in Minsk.

"We will not build politics on lies. We will not find a solution shouting down each other. Therefore, if any of the Russians wants to get extra information, we are always open. We conceal nothing, but we need the truth," Lukashenko said.