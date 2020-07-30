Global COVID-19 cases surpass 17 mln

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe exceeded 17 million on Thursday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the university, a total of 17,029,206 have contracted COVID-19 and 667,011 have died. So far, 9,948,163 patients have recovered. A total of 150,713 coronavirus patients have died in the United States, 1,389,425 people have recovered. Brazil is ranked second with 2,552,265 confirmed cases, 90,134 fatalities and 1,922,802 recoveries. It is followed by India, which has reported 1,581,963 cases, 34,955 deaths and 1,019,735 recoveries.

Russia comes in fourth in the number of recorded coronavirus cases. To date, 828,990 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 620,333 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,673 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.