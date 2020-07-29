Number of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 44,000

Since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,694 people died, and 33,190 patients recovered. Currently, about 1,600 patients are hospitalized with coronavirus.

WARSAW, July 29. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland reached 44,416 people. Meanwhile, 512 infected, 12 deaths were detected over the past day, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

To counter the spread of the pandemic, the Polish authorities introduced an epidemic regime in mid-March, which is still in effect, despite the fact that most of the restrictions adopted to counter the spread of coronavirus have already been lifted - shopping centers, restaurants, services, and cultural facilities have opened. So far, social distance of 2 meters remains the main rule.

