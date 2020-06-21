Serbia’s ruling Progressive Party winning parliamentary election - exit poll

BELGRADE, June 21. /TASS/. Serbia’s ruling Progressive Party led by President Aleksanadar Vucic is winning Sunday’s parliamentary elections, with 56.7% of the vote, the Center for Election Monitoring (CPI) said.

According to CPI’s preliminary data, the voter turnout was 50.44%. The Serbian Progressive Party is scoring 56.7% of votes. It is followed by the Socialist Party of Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, with 11.1% of votes and the Victory for Serbia party led by former athlete Aleksandar Sapic, with 7.8% Next are the Serbian Radical Party (4.6%), the Souverainists party (3.7%), and Metla 2020 (3.4%). The rest are not scoring the necessary three percent.

The voting at Sunday’s parliamentary and local elections in Serbia was held amid heightened anti-coronavirus sanitary measures.

A total of 6,584,376 eligible voters could take part in the polling in Serbia. Voting was also held in the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija. Twenty-one parties vied for 250 seats in the national parliament.