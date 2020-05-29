{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
1,675 deaths directly linked with coronavirus registered in Russia in April — deputy PM

According to Golikova, medics divided all the deaths into three groups

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. As many as 1,675 deaths directly linked with the coronavirus infection were registered in Russia in April, with COVID-19 being test-confirmed in 1,136 cases, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

According to Golikova, medics divided all the deaths into three groups. The first group includes those who died from the coronavirus infection that was confirmed by a positive test. The second group includes cases when the infection was not confirmed by tests but patients had clinical symptoms of the disease. And the third group includes coronavirus-positive patients who died from other illnesses.

"We merged the first two groups into one. There were 1,675 such deaths in Russia, of which COVID-19 was 100-percent confirmed in 1,136 cases," she said, adding that data on the second group may change following autopsy reports.

"The third group is linked with other causes of death. As a matter of fact, these are chronic diseases people had during their lives. But these people also had positive tests for the coronavirus infection. As of today, this group includes 1,038 cases," she said, adding that some these deaths were indirectly linked with the coronavirus infection.

However, Golikova, who heads the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, noted that the authorities so far don’t have complete data on mortality for April. Mortality statistics may be adjusted, since civil registry offices in a number of Russian regions stayed closed during a period of non-working days from March 25 to May 11 imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic and failed to process data in time, she explained.

According to the mortality statistics published in April, the number of coronavirus-associated deaths stood at 1,135. Thus, the fatality rate in April was 1.02%, but if it is calculated for 1,675 deaths, it will be 1.51%, and in case the statistics includes deaths from other diseases not linked directly with the coronavirus, the mortality rate in April will be 2.4%

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 107,000 in past day — WHO
As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 29, as many as 5,701,337 novel coronavirus cases and 357,688 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe
Read more
Moscow to begin 2nd stage of restrictions withdrawal on June 1, says mayor
Moscow residents will not need digital passes for walks and fitness outdoors
Read more
North Korea one of few countries who dodged COVID-19 epidemic, Russian envoy says
At the same time, North Koreans will probably be the only nation in the world who will not get a collective immunity to the disease, Alexander Matsegora said
Read more
Russia views amendments to Hong Kong law as China’s domestic affair — Lavrov
The Chinese authorities are going to consider plans of setting up special state security bodies in the Special Administrative Region
Read more
Moscow to reopen all retail, allow visiting parks on schedule from June 1
Moscow is ready for the Victory Parade which will take place on June 24 this year, the mayor confirmed
Read more
Second modernized Tu-22M3M bomber tested on hypersonic speeds — source
Preliminary trials are scheduled for completion in 2020
Read more
Rogozin: Elon Musk’s idea to bomb Mars is cover-up for deployment of nukes in space
This idea is abhorrent and inhumane, Russian space agency head said
Read more
Victory Day parade rehearsal to begin on June 8
The first rehearsal in Moscow will take place on June 17
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Pentagon says about 14 Russian-made warplanes could be on Libya’s territory
Earlier, the US claimed that Russia assisted in redeploying militants from Syria to Libya
Read more
Kremlin chides ‘regrettable’ EU ban on allies asking Russia for humanitarian aid
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier for The Global Times that some Western countries were prohibited by their allies from seeking Russia's assistance in fighting the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Anti-vaccine lobby grows around the globe, says WHO representative
According to her, the healthcare system cannot fight this phenomenon alone
Read more
Tupolev aircraft maker confirms testing upgraded Tu-22M3M bomber at supersonic speed
A TASS source said earlier on Wednesday that the second prototype of the heavily upgraded Tu-22M3M strategic bomber had undergone trials at supersonic speed during its fourth test flight out of five already conducted
Read more
EU, US refuse to take part in Belgrade conference on COVID-19 attended by Russia and China
Earlier, representatives of Western states in Serbia accused Russia and China of attempts to expand their influence during the pandemic
Read more
High jumper Lysenko may be slapped with 8-year suspension, says Russian anti-doping chief
A case was opened against him at World Athletics in connection with the falsification of doping test documents
Read more
US sanctions will not stop work at Iranian facilities under nuclear deal, says Zakharova
She stressed that the pressure on Iran had highlighted the United States’ inability to effectively cope with complex tasks
Read more
Russia again reports record-high 174 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Overall, 4,142 people died in Russia from the virus
Read more
Trump promises to veto FISA bill if it is passed by House of Representatives
Our Country has just suffered through the greatest political crime in its history, he said, meaning the massive abuse of FISA
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bombers over Black Sea
After the Russian fighters approached, the US aircraft changed their flight course, according to an official statement
Read more
Shipbuilders deliver latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy
The submarine commander noted that the crew had fully studied and mastered the ship during the sea trials and was ready to start accomplishing assigned missions
Read more
Russian researchers discover hematite production method thanks to Martian chemistry
The scientists analyzed a reaction that takes place on Mars after collisions with asteroids
Read more
Press review: Moscow-Berlin hacker controversy and Russia monitoring NATO subs in Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 29
Read more
Russian scientists offer new version of Moon’s origin through computer modelling
As the Roscosmos specialist noted, the Moon is only 13 million years younger than the Earth whose age is estimated at 4.5 billion years
Read more
Russian fighter jets intercept US spy plane above Mediterranean — US Navy
The incident lasted about an hour, the US 6th Fleet’s press service said
Read more
Russia to assemble constructions for deep space flights at the upcoming orbital station
Orbital station crew will do orbital assembly
Read more
Gascade starts reverse supplies over Yamal-Europe gas pipeline again
The long-term gas transit agreement between Russia and Poland over the Polish segment of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline ended on May 17 and supplies are being made on the basis of auctions staged by Gaz-System
Read more
German Foreign Office invites Russian envoy over 2015 Bundestag cyberattack
The attack on the Bundestag networks began on April 30, 2015 with a wave of emails that contained malware
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet sub to return to combat patrols off Syria in July
TASS has no official confirmation of the information yet
Read more
Russian latest amphibious assault ship tests radio-technical equipment in Baltic Sea
The Baltic Fleet’s aircraft and helicopters made flyovers of the ship, simulating a notional enemy’s air attack weapons at various speeds, altitudes and distances
Read more
No hope for herd immunity following antibodies survey, scientist says
According to the study, only 12% to 12.5% of screened Muscovites have coronavirus antibodies in their blood
Read more
Some countries charge fees to extend visas to those stuck there amid pandemic — diplomat
Many people stuck in foreign countries have no money at all, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Read more
Press review: How hard has Russian GDP been hit and Kiev still seeking NATO, EU membership
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 28
Read more
111-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Chile
The doctors who were treating the patient said that she had barely shown any symptoms of the disease
Read more
Foreign nations ramp up recon activity at Russian maritime borders — Border Control head
Besides, foreign scientific organization ramp up their aspiration to access the resource potential of the seas that are under Russian jurisdiction, especially in the Arctic region
Read more
Restrictions to stay in Moscow until COVID-19 vaccine is ready — mayor
According to the executive order, the self-isolation regime, digital passes and other restrictions in the capital city will be in force until June 14
Read more
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
No changes in plans to complete Nord Stream 2 construction — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, sanctions against the project are unfair competition and run counter to international laws
Read more
Kremlin rejects inaccurate data on high death rate among Russian medics from COVID-19
The spokesman was asked to comment on media publications saying that the death rate among the medics in Russia was allegedly higher than in other countries
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
Russia considers using heavy drones to control Arctic borders
Border Guard Service Head Vladimir Kulishov's interview for TASS was timed for Russia’s Border Guards Day celebrated on May 28
Read more
Russia plans 24 export flights from abroad until June 10
More than 60,000 citizens of the Russian Federation, who are still in other countries, have applied for an export flight
Read more
Animosity between Russia and Poland not normal, lawmaker says
According to the parliamentarian, the issues creating the tensions have to do with speculations about World War II events and the territorial integrity of Ukraine
Read more
Russia developing new reconnaissance armored vehicle
The Mars-2000 new reconnaissance combat vehicle will be created on the basis of the BTR-82
Read more
Russia’s air group in Syria to get additional facilities, water area under new deal
Russia and Syria inked an agreement for a term of 49 years on deploying the Russian air task force at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
US carried out 70 regime-changing operations during Cold War — Russian envoy
The diplomat mentioned this data, citing western analysts, against a backdrop of incessant barrage of US accusations of Russia’s alleged election interference
Read more
Russia records 30% rise in daily coronavirus deaths
The previous high of 174 was reported on May 26 and 28
Read more
Press review: Turkish air power threatens Haftar and China vows to tackle US meddling
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 27
Read more
New orbital station to become Russia’s entire orbital group’s HQ - Rogozin
It will provide observation and other important functions for maintenance of the entire orbital group
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Russian paratroopers receive over 160 latest combat vehicles since start of year
They include the latest BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ armored personnel carriers
Read more