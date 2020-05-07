Russian, EU envoys discuss Syrian, Libyan conflicts

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has held a telephone conversation with the European Union’s Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer to discuss the conflicts in Syria and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties thoroughly discussed the latest political and humanitarian developments in the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on the Libyan and Syrian crises, as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the statement reads. "They pointed out that there is an international legal framework aimed at establishing lasting and comprehensive peace in the region, which particularly incudes United Nations Security Council resolutions," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The parties also highlighted the importance of coordinating the efforts of Russia and the EU, particularly within the Middle East Quartet, in order to facilitate talks between Israel and Palestine based on the principle of two states.

The conversation was initiated by the European Union Delegation to Russia.