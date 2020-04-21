Erdogan says coronavirus-caused crisis is the biggest since WWII

"Like the rest of the world, Turkey is waging a fierce struggle against the coronavirus pandemic. We see that the epidemic begins to stabilize. This epidemic has become the most serious crisis since World War II in terms of its economic consequences," Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish president as saying.

ANKARA, April 21./TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered the biggest crisis since WWII in terms of its economic effect, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

He also said that "for the first time since WWII, Ankara has got a possibility to participate in the process to rebuild the world order". "Despair that the developed nations have faced, necessitates reviewing forecasts for the development of the humankind," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said that restrictive measures in Turkey will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan that will end on May 23. After that, the country will return to its normal life, the president expects.

Turkey reported its first coronavirus patient on March 10, it was a Turkish national returning from Europe. Since them, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded 91,000. As many as 2,140 people have died and 13,430 have recovered.

According to the latest statistics, over 2,484,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 170,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 652,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.