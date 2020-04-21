Syrian air defenses repel Israeli air strike on Palmyra area — SANA

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Syrian air defenses are repelling an Israeli air strike on the Palmyra area in the east of the Homs governorate, the SANA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the Syrian military "managed to shoot down several missiles of the enemy before they reached ground targets."

Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that Israeli planes had attempted to strike military facilities north of the Palmyra airport.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on the information.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," an IDF spokesperson told TASS by phone.

On January 15, Israel's Air Force carried out a missile attack against Syria by attacking the T-4 military aerodrome from the Al-Tanf region bordering Jordan and Iraq. The area houses a US military base.

On March 31, Syrian missile defense units repelled an airstrike at the Shayrat military airfield some 38 km east of Homs. The attack was carried out from the Lebanese airspace.