Decision of The Hague Court on Yukos case to be appealed in three months

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian side will appeal against the decision of The Hague Court of Appeal, which ruled to recover $50 bln from Russia for the benefit of former shareholders of Yukos on Tuesday, within three months, Head of the International Legal Protection Center representing Russia in the Yukos case Andrey Kondakov told TASS.

"The period for filing appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court is three months, and we will file it through cassation appeal within those three months," he said, adding that "the consideration (of appeal by the Dutch Supreme Court) usually takes around 18 months."