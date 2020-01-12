US forces are not present at Balad air base in Iraq-OIR

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS /. The US personnel are not present at Balad air base in Iraq, that was attacked on Sunday, a spokesman with the headquarters of the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) told TASS on Sunday.

OIR is carried out both in Iraq and Syria by a coalition of countries led by the United States.

"No Coalition personnel are present at Balad Air Base," he said responding to a question if the US servicemen had been wounded during the attack.

Earlier Reuters reported that at least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack on Balad air base in northern Iraq on Sunday. Reuters referred to military sources saying that seven mortar bombs had hit the base’s runway. The agency noted that the US forces were also at the base.