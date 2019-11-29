North Korea test-fires super-large multiple rocket launcher — newspaper

PYONGYANG, November 29. /TASS/. North Korea has test-fired a super-large multiple rocket launcher, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Friday.

Russia calls on US and North Korea to continue dialogue on denuclearization — diplomat

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the test-firing and "expressed great satisfaction" with the results.

"Test-firing the multiple rocket launcher confirmed its superiority and reliability," the newspaper said.

Multiple rocket launchers were test-fired at a training range of North Korea's Academy of National Defense. Kim Jong-un "was determined to arm the national army as soon as possible to ensure the country's security," the newspaper added.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier reported that North Korea test-fired two unidentified missiles toward the Sea of Japan late Thursday. Japan's defense minister said that the two missiles reached the altitude of 100 km and flew for abour 380 km.

This is the thirteenth time North Korea test-fired missiles this year.