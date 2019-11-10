Bolivian leader declares new presidential election amid protests

BUENOS AIRES, November 10. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday declared a new presidential election in the country.

"I’m announcing a new election so that the people of Bolivia could choose their new government through vote," Morales told a news conference broadcast in social networks.

According to Morales, the election would be conducted by new members of the Supreme Electoral Court. "I want everything to be done so that tensions ease. I ask everyone to guarantee peace," he said.

Earlier, the Organization of American States published a report saying that the team of auditors could not confirm the election results and recommended holding new polls.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main rival and former president Carlos Mesa said that he did not recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes started across Bolivia. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.