North Korean delegation departs for Moscow to attend non-proliferation conference

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. A North Korean delegation led by Director General of the Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Jo Chol-su has departed for Russia to participate in a Moscow conference on non-proliferation set to take place on November 7-9, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

"On November 4, at Sunan International Airport, Ambassador Alexander Matsegora saw off the delegation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry headed by Director General of the North American Department Jo Chol Su (concurrently holds the position of the President of the Institute of American Studies, MFA). The delegation left for Russia to participate in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (November 7-9)," the statement reads.

According to the embassy, "while in Moscow, Jo Chol-su is planning to have a series of meetings at the Russian Foreign Ministry."

The Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference is organized by the Center for Energy and Security Studies in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry. More than 250 experts representing 40 countries and international organizations are expected to gather in the Russian capital to discuss the most pressing nuclear issues.