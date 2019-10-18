Slovenia extradites to Russia former bank owner charged with theft of $0.5 mln

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s former banker Oleg Rafanovich, who is charged with misappropriating more than 38 million rubles ($0.5 million), has been extradited from Slovenia to Russia, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Friday.

Oleg Rafanovich, born in 1969, has been brought to Russia from Slovenia. He was escorted by officers from the Russian bureau of the Interpol and penitentiary service officials. According to the available information Rafanovich in 2008 and 2009 defrauded the bank Senator of 38 million rubles and fled Russia, Volk said.

The ex-banker faces criminal charges under Part 4 of Article 160 of Russia’s criminal code (gross theft or embezzlement). After being put on the Interpol’s wanted list he was detained in Slovenia in 2017. He was extradited at the request of the Russian Prosecutor-General’s office.