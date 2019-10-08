FAO chief urges more global effort to address climate change

"Governments, the private sectors and the global population in general need to do more to address climate change," Qu Dongyu told TASS on Tuesday.

ROME, October 8. /TASS/. The global community is not investing enough effort into addressing climate change, says Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Qu Dongyu.

"Agriculture is a fundamental element in the efforts to deal with climate change. Agriculture is a weather-dependent sector, and the impacts of climate change may cause more frequent and intense droughts and floods, the spread of pests and diseases, and the degradation of ecosystems. At the same time, agriculture is also faced with the responsibility and pressure to reduce emissions," Qu Dongyu of China said.

According to FAO specialists, conflicts and the aftermath of climate change remain the main reasons behind persisting hunger. One of the FAO’s tasks is to develop and put into practice more efficient and more environmentally friendly agricultural practices. "These include precision and circular agriculture, sustainable management of natural resources and climate-smart agriculture," he explained.

Qu Dongyu is confident that agriculture plays a key role in attaining the goals of sustainable development, especially "Zero Hunger," the goal that is panned to be achieved by 2030.

"We must begin by addressing the needs of more than 2 billion vulnerable people that include farmers, fishermen, pastoralists and indigenous peoples. More than 80% of them are small food producers and laborers. We must channel resources to the world’s impoverished regions to promote more targeted poverty eradication, invest in value chains, and pay attention to local staple food such as legumes, roots and tubers," the director-general noted.

He pointed out that in September, FAO launched the Hand-in-Hand Initiative, "which aims to tailor assistance to the small and weak hands by the big and strong hands, through match-making partnership including donor countries, the private sectors as well as the NGOs, prioritizing small islands developing states, landlocked countries and least developed countries."

Trip to Russia

Russia is among the first countries that Qu Dongyu is visiting after he took the office of FAO Director-General on August 1. In Moscow, he will take part in the Russian agricultural exhibition "Golden Autumn" due at the VDNKh Exhibition Center on October 9 to 12. On its opening day, he is scheduled to address a plenary session. Besides, the FAO director-general is expected to meet with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Prime Minister for Agro-Industrial Complex, Natural Resources and Ecology Alexei Gordeyev, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.