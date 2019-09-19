Western resolution on Idlib aims to save terrorists from defeat, says Russia’s UN envoy

UN, September 19. /TASS/. The goal of the UN Security Council draft resolution on Syria’s Idlib, developed by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, is to save the remaining terrorists in the region from defeat, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday during a UN Security Council session.

During the session, Russia and China have vetoed the draft resolution offered by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait on establishing a ceasefire and improving the humanitarian situation in Idlib.

"Unfortunately, the contents of the draft resolution and the process of its development undoubtedly point to the real goal of our colleagues - to save international terrorists remaining in Idlib from final defeat, and to paint Russia and Syria as the parties responsible for what is happening in Idlib," the diplomat said. "The fact that the authors of the draft have ignored the need to fight terrorists has become the divide that does not allow us to support this project," he stressed, explaining Russia’s position.

Nebenzya also noted that currently, no major military operations are held in Idlib, and the ceasefire is only violated by terrorists. "The "humanitarian three" (Germany, Belgium and Kuwait - TASS) has introduced the draft resolution, attempting to speed up its development, citing mass deaths of civilian population in Idlib," the Russian diplomat said. "Actually, the situation is different."

"There have been no large-scale operations in Idlib. The province adheres to the ceasefire regime, periodically violated solely by terrorists," he stated.