Netanyahu plans to talk coordination between military with Putin next week

TEL AVIV, September 8. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement at a weekly government meeting on Sunday he could visit Russia next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"During the week, I may head to Russia to discuss with President Putin the efforts on continuing coordination between our military," Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

On September 5, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said Netanyahu’s visit to Russia could take place very soon. The visit is most likely to be held in Sochi, he said.