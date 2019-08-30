South Ossetia, Georgia to discuss border situation on September 2

TSKHINVALI, August 30. /TASS/. South Ossetia and Georgia will discuss the situation on the border between the countries on Monday, September 2, President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibillov told reporters on Friday.

"There is an agreement that they will meet again and have a discussion, we will raise the issue in all negotiations. So far, the Contact Group should meet on Monday, as far as I am aware, in the afternoon," Bibilov said.

Earlier, Bibilov tasked South Ossetian servicemen to deploy additional posts in the border zone near the village of Uista. Armored vehicles have been conducting regular patrol missions along the frontier. The South Ossetian leader noted that this move helped alleviate the tensions.

Representative of the republic’s president Murat Jioyev informed reporters that in the run-up to the meeting, OSCE and EU envoys met with the local residents, who expressed their concern over the construction of a fortified area near the village of Uista. "We have a single demand - to remove the fortification, however, the Georgian side has not made any concessions yet, although their arguments regarding its construction are unacceptable. The only thing that we agreed on is to continue our discussion next week, that is, hold another technical meeting," Jioyev said.

Earlier this week, South Ossetia informed of illegal construction of a fortified area on South Ossetian territory by Georgia near the Uista settlement. The republic demanded Georgia to remove the fortification, however, so far, Georgia has refused to do that. On August 27, South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov visited the settlement to introduce additional security measures.