Syrian authorities begin reconstructing infrastructure facilities in Khan Shaykhun

KHAN SHAYKHUN /Syria/, August 17. /TASS/. Syrian authorities have begun reconstructing infrastructure facilities in the town of Khan Shaykhun located in the south of Idlib province, Spokesperson for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Ravil Muginov said, adding that the town’s residents were returning to their homes.

According to Muginov, on Monday, the Russian military delivered humanitarian aid to the town. He pointed out that electricity supply was being restored and added that the town administration was making every possible effort to restore civilian life. "On our way here, we saw that many roads have already been repaired, waste is being disposed of. Certainly, there is still a lot to do and the Russian Center for Reconciliation will also do its best," Muginov noted.

"It hurts to see the destruction that Khan Shaykhun has suffered. Before the war, it was a very beautiful town, people prospered here. Thank God, the town is free now and we will work hard to make it what it once was so that people can live in peace," Idlib Governor Fadi Sadun said.

Foreign reporters visiting the town, particularly those from Greece, Bulgaria and Italy, highlighted the importance of Khan Shaykhun’s liberation. "Khan Shaykhun remained a militant stronghold for quite a long time, 2,500 militants had moved here from other countries. Liberating the area from terrorists is an important strategic task," Italian reporter Gian Micalessin said.