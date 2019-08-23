North Korea will remain main threat for US if sanctions pressure persists — top diplomat

TOKYO, August 23. /TASS/. North Korea is ready for dialogue with the United States but as long as sanctions pressure persists, Pyongyang will continue to remain the main threat for Washington, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said in a statement distributed by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday.

"We are ready for dialogue, and we are also ready for confrontation. It is a gross miscalculation if the US tries to confront us with sanctions and maintain their confrontations stance. In this case, we will remain the main threat for the US," Ri said.

He criticized recent remarks by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo who said that if North Korea does not adhere to the process of denuclearization, Washington will keep the harshest sanctions in history in place.