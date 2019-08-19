Putin calls on Europe to seek common goals

FORT DE BREGANCON, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Europe to seek common goals, "which look unachievable today but may become inevitable tomorrow."

"As far as the outlook for creating a common Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok is concerned, it is not our idea. General de Gaulle voiced it a while ago. He mentioned Europe lying between Lisbon and the Urals. But Russia stretches much farther, to the Pacific. This is a space of European culture. It is important to understand this. What really matters is different, though. Today this may look impossible. But what looks impossible today may become inevitable tomorrow," Putin said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.