UN condemns attack on Afghan political party’s office in Kabul

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The United Nations has condemned Sunday’s attack on the Kabul office of Afghanistan’s Green Trend party led by vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted.

"UN condemns yesterday’s attack on the political office of vice-presidential candidate [Amrullah Saleh]. Candidates are civilians. Violence has no place in Afghanistan’s presidential campaign," the statement reads.

The explosion occurred on Sunday near a private university, and then the gunmen broke into the building, opening fire at the Green Trend party’s office located nearby. At least 20 people were killed and 50 others were wounded, including Saleh.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, more than 150 civilians were evacuated from the building. During the operation, the Afghan security forces killed four gunmen.