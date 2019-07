NUR-SULTAN, July 21. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will stay committed to the course towards closer strategic partnership and development of allied relations with Russia, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday.

"Our path is in developing, strengthening strategic partnership and allied, what is very important, relations with Russia," he said in an interview with the country’s Channel 31.

He however refused to comment Russia’s relations with other neighboring countries.