Donbass republics ready to adhere to new ceasefire agreement

DONETSK, July 20. /TASS/. The people’s militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) are ready to adhere to the new ceasefire agreement signed during the talks in Minsk, heads of the DPR and LPR militias Denis Sinenkov and Mikhail Filiponenko stated on Saturday.

"In relation to the agreement reached on introducing an indefinite ceasefire starting 00:01 on July 21, 2019, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic ruled the People’s Militia to issue the corresponding order to all units and every serviceman," the Donetsk News Agency quotes Sinenkov as saying.

For his part, the LPR official expressed hope that the Ukrainian side will adhere to the agreement as well. "The People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic has always strived for peaceful regulation of the conflict, considering it one of its priority goals. We are ready to adhere to the conditions of another ceasefire and, as earlier, we are ready to implement a ceasefire regime," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quotes Filiponenko as saying.

The so-called spring ceasefire formally came into effect in Donbass on March 8, however, on the same night it was violated by the Kiev forces. At the meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk on July 17, the sides agreed to establish a new ceasefire starting July 21.