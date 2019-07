ATHENS, July 7. /TASS/. Greece’s New Democracy opposition conservative party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis is winning Sunday’s early parliamentary elections with 38-40% of the vote, according to exit poll results made public by Greek television channels after the closure of polling stations.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Coalition of the Radical Left, known by the abbreviation Syriza, is scoring 26.5-30.5% of votes.