Reconciliation center: up to 800 refugees return to Syria each week

DAMASCUS, July 5. /TASS/. Between 500 and 800 refugees and internally displaced people in Syria come back home every week, Head of the Russian Center of Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin told reporters on Friday.

"The refugees’ exit of between 500 and 800 people is carried out on a regular basis, including from the Rukban camp. Refugees are also arriving from abroad and their flow is growing. People found out that all conditions have been created for a safe return and life, including living conditions and medical assistance," Bakin said.

The reconciliation center will continue working on bringing refugees from the Rukban camp, the general said, stressing that it was important that people would be able to leave this camp safely.

"Now there are nearly 26,000 people there. We know that all of them want to leave it and start a peaceful life. The goal of the center jointly with the Syrian government is to ensure a safe and timely exit, first and foremost for women, children and certainly elderly people," he noted.

In late 2017, it was announced that the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) was defeated. Political settlement, Syrian reconstruction and returning refugees come to the forefront now.

Now a major part of the country is under the Syrian government’s control. The terrorists still have the upper hand in the Idlib Governorate in the country’s north. In southern Syria, the area of Al-Tanf, where the Rukban camp is located, was seized by the US.